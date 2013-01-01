Garrett Smithley Bristol preview
by Official Release On Thu, Apr. 20, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Saturday, April 22
Race 7 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159
SMITHLEY IN THIRD RUN AT BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The first six races of the Xfinity Series season have seen six different winners, illustrating the tough, competitive nature of NASCAR’s No. 2 circuit.
This week the series returns to one of its most challenging tracks, the half-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season’s seventh race.
He has raced twice previously at BMS.
“I’m looking forward to a change of pace and getting to the short tracks,” said Smithley. “Bristol is fast and unforgiving, but it’s a fun place to race when you have a good car. I’m sure we’ll have a good piece this weekend.”
The season’s first six races have been on superspeedways.