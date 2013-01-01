Garrett Smithley Bristol preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Bristol Motor Speedway preview

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Saturday, April 22

Race 7 of 33

Laps: 300

Miles: 159

SMITHLEY IN THIRD RUN AT BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The first six races of the Xfinity Series season have seen six different winners, illustrating the tough, competitive nature of NASCAR’s No. 2 circuit.

This week the series returns to one of its most challenging tracks, the half-mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway. Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in the season’s seventh race.

He has raced twice previously at BMS.

“I’m looking forward to a change of pace and getting to the short tracks,” said Smithley. “Bristol is fast and unforgiving, but it’s a fun place to race when you have a good car. I’m sure we’ll have a good piece this weekend.”

The season’s first six races have been on superspeedways.

Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

