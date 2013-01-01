Ross Chastain Bristol preview
by Official Release On Thu, Apr. 20, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 4
Bristol Motor Speedway preview
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
Saturday, April 22
Race 7 of 33
Laps: 300
Miles: 159
CHASTAIN READY FOR BRISTOL
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Of all the tracks on the long Xfinity Series schedule, Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of the highlights for Ross Chastain.
In 2012, Chastain finished third in a Camping World Truck Series race at BMS, scoring one of the top finishes of his relatively new NASCAR career.
He’ll drive the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol.
“I’ll never forget that truck race at Bristol,” Chastain said. “But my concentration now is the Xfinity Series and the fast Chevrolets we bring to the track. I’m looking for one of our best runs of the year Saturday.”
Chastain has raced in four Xfinity and two Truck races at BMS.
Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.