Ross Chastain Bristol preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 4

Bristol Motor Speedway preview

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Saturday, April 22

Race 7 of 33

Laps: 300

Miles: 159

CHASTAIN READY FOR BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Of all the tracks on the long Xfinity Series schedule, Bristol Motor Speedway ranks as one of the highlights for Ross Chastain.

In 2012, Chastain finished third in a Camping World Truck Series race at BMS, scoring one of the top finishes of his relatively new NASCAR career.

He’ll drive the No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol.

“I’ll never forget that truck race at Bristol,” Chastain said. “But my concentration now is the Xfinity Series and the fast Chevrolets we bring to the track. I’m looking for one of our best runs of the year Saturday.”

Chastain has raced in four Xfinity and two Truck races at BMS.

Practice is scheduled at BMS at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 9:35 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

