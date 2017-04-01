Qualifying rained out at Thunder Valley

Tweet The Air Titans as they dry Bristol Motor Speedway on the first day of on-track activities in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been canceled by rain.

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday.

All on-track activities for Friday weren’t wiped out, however. The NASCAR XFINITY Series will get on the track at 2:00 p.m. for their only practice of the week and the Cup Series hits the track at 3:00, barring further inclement weather.

Food City 500 Starting Line Up:

