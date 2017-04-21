CHEVY MENCS AT BRISTOL ONE: MENCS Qualifying Cancelled Due to Rain

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOOD CITY 500

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

APRIL 21, 2017

KYLE LARSON TO START FROM POLE POSITION AT BRISTOL

Qualifying for Food City 500 Cancelled Due to Rain

BRISTOL, Tenn. – April 21, 2017 – Qualifying for Sunday’s Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The starting grid has been set per the provisions in the NASCAR rulebook. Starting positions are based on the current Owner’s points.

There will be 17 Chevrolet SS drivers competing in Sunday’s 500-mile race. Starting on the pole will be Kyle Larson in his No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet SS. This marks the third race this season that Larson will start from the first position.

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Mountain Dew/Little Caesars Chevrolet SS, sits second in the point standings and will make it an all-Chevy front row by starting on the outside next to Larson.

Jamie McMurray, driver of the No. 1 Bass Pro Shops/NWTF Chevrolet SS will start eighth, giving Team Chevy three of the top-10 starting positions.

Rain has been internment throughout the morning at BMS. NASCAR officials made the decision to cancel today’s qualifying session early in order to utilize the time the track was dry to allow the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, the Xfinity Series and the MENCS drivers and teams an opportunity to each have one practice session on the half-mile oval.

Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota) will start third, Brad Keselowski (Ford) will start fourth and Joey Logano (Ford) will start fifth to round out the top five.

The Food City 500 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 23rd at 2 p.m., ET and will be aired live on FOX, PRN Radio and Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Transcripts from Larson and Elliott will be forthcoming following this afternoon’s MENCS practice session.

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html



About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **