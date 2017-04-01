Shepherd Racing Preview – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 At Bristol

King Tire Service Sponsors Morgan Shepherd At Bristol

CONOVER, NC- Morgan Shepherd heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, looking to make his 63rd NASCAR start and the 30th of his NASCAR XFINITY Series career at the famed half mile track. King Tire Service will serve as primary sponsor of the #89 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

“We’re so happy to have King Tire Service come on board with us at Bristol,” says Shepherd. “They have been in business almost as long as I’ve been racing- and that’s a long time!”

King Tire Service was established in 1970 with only $56 and a dream of a great business. Today, the company is now serving 5 states and employs 100 people. They offer full service in many areas. Their services include tire re-treading, OTR servicing and tire sales, as well as tire / automotive service.

Adds Shepherd, “The King Tire Service philosophy is “the customer is number ONE.” Their staff is professional and helpful and they offer the products that you need to keep your vehicle running its best.”

King Tire Service carries carry brand name tires for a variety of uses, whether recreational, utility, or normal everyday use. Visit them today at kingtireservice.com.

Joining King Tire Service as associate sponsors of the #89 Chevy are Racing Graphics, Brown and Miller. Speedway Engineering, Lucas Oil, Wix Filters, Impact, Courtney Construction. Bristol PPG, Fel Pro, CV Products, Visone RV, SDD, Signs & Displays Direct and their fans.

The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will be broadcast live at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday, April 22nd on FS1, PRN and Sirius Channel 90.

###

FAST FACTS:

• The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will be Morgan’s 30tht NXS race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

• The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will be Morgan’s 404th series start.

• 2017 marks Morgan’s Golden Anniversary, celebrating 50 years in racing.

•The Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 will mark the third time King Tire Service has sponsored Morgan Shepherd at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For more information on Morgan Shepherd / Shepherd Racing Ventures, visit www.morganshepherd.com

For more information on King Tire Service, visit kingtireservice.com.

For more information on CM2, visit www.CM2agency.com

