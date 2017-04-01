Jones Fastest in First Cup Practice at Bristol

Tweet Erik Jones posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Erik Jones topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 15.009 and a speed of 127.843 mph. Kyle Busch was second in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 15.098 and a speed of 127.090 mph. Ryan Blaney was third in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 15.110 and a speed of 126.989 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 15.113 and a speed of 126.964 mph. Matt Kenseth rounded out the top-five in his No. 20 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 15.144 and a speed of 126.704 mph.

Denny Hamlin, who ran the sixth-fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 125.657 mph.

