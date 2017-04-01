Kyle Busch Fastest at Bristol in Second Cup Practice

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.890 and a speed of 128.865 mph. Erik Jones was second in his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 14.915 and a speed of 128.649 mph. Denny Hamlin was third in his No. 11 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 14.970 and a speed of 128.176 mph. Kevin Harvick was fourth in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet with a time of 14.980 and a speed of 128.091 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 14.990 and a speed of 128.005 mph.

Jones posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 127.178 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **