Larson Takes Bristol XFINITY Pole

Tweet Kyle Larson poses with the Coors Light Pole Award after winning the pole for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag this afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway after winning the pole for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet scored the pole after posting a new track record time of 14.992 and a speed of 127.988 mph. Austin Dillon will start second in his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after posting a time of 15.043 and a speed of 127.554 mph. Cole Custer will start third in his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after posting a time of 15.074 and a speed of 127.292 mph. Erik Jones will start fourth in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota after posting a time of 15.104 and a speed of 127.039 mph. Justin Allgaier will round out the top-five starters in his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet after posting a time of 15.128 and a speed of 126.838 mph.

Ty Dillon, Matt Tifft, Daniel Hemric, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez will round out the top-10 starters.

Ross Chastain and Brendan Gaughan will round out the 12 drivers that made the final round of qualifying.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **