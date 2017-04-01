Kyle Busch Fastest in Final Cup Practice at Bristol

Tweet Kyle Busch posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 14.925 and a speed of 128.563 mph. Daniel Suarez was second in his No. 19 Gibbs Toyota with a time of 14.960 and a speed of 128.262 mph. Kasey Kahne was third in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 14.961 and a speed of 128.253 mph. Chase Elliott was fourth in his No. 24 Hendrick Chevrolet with a time of 14.969 and a speed of 128.185 mph. Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five in his No. 48 HMS Chevrolet with a time of 14.971 and a speed of 128.168 mph.

Kahne posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 127.482 mph.

Halfway through the session, Chris Buescher got loose exiting Turn 4 and damaged the right-rear corner of his car. His team opted to roll out the backup.

