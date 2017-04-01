Shore Lunch to Sponsor ARCA Racing Series Event at Elko Speedway

TOLEDO, Ohio (April 22, 2017) — Officials from Southeastern Mills, Track Enterprises and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Shore Lunch will sponsor ARCA’s return to Elko Speedway in Elko, Minnesota.

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Shore Lunch 250 is scheduled for Saturday night, June 3 at 8 p.m. local time. ARCA practice and General Tire Pole Qualifying will precede the 250-lap feature event, which is scheduled for live broadcast coverage on MAVTV.

Shore Lunch Soups, Breadings and Batters first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2016 to become involved with the series through a team sponsorship with rookie driver Myatt Snider. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third largest home improvement retail chain, and Southeastern Mills, a leading food company with brands such as Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce and Southeastern Mills Gravy and Baking Mixes, brings opportunities for Southeastern Mills to promote its Shore Lunch Brand products to the Menards customer base.

“We are very excited about our association with the ARCA series and Menards,” said Southeastern Mills’ Vice President of Sales, Ralph Byers. “They are top-notch organizations whose culture and values mirror those of our own company. The ARCA series platform provides an excellent means for us to reach and connect with our own consumers and provide exciting in-store sales building opportunities for Menards.”

Twin Cities area Menards stores will offer local race fans the chance to “Save Big Money” by purchasing advance, discounted race tickets to the Shore Lunch 250 beginning April 24. Fans purchasing the advance discounted tickets at any of the 36 Minneapolis / St. Paul area Menards locations will also receive a pair of free sunglasses at the track. For more information about the Shore Lunch 250 or where to buy discounted tickets, visit arcaracing.com.

“We are excited to partner with Southeastern Mills and the Shore Lunch Brand to bring the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards back to Elko Speedway, and the Twin Cities market,” said Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards, Jeff Abbott. “Minneapolis is an important market to Menards, and Elko is a great little race track.”

Race promoter Track Enterprises helped bring the ARCA Racing Series to Elko Speedway from 2012 – 2014, with current NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brennan Poole winning in ARCA’s inaugural visit. 10-time ARCA national champion Frank Kimmel found victory lane at Elko in 2013, and current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver and ARCA champion Grant Enfinger won in 2014. “We’re excited to bring ARCA back to Elko, and to showcase the series to the great race fans of Minnesota,” said President of Track Enterprises, Bob Sargent.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN MILLS

Southeastern Mills is a fourth generation, professionally managed food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Southeastern Mills serves the world’s largest grocers, restaurants and food manufacturers across North America.

The company markets multiple national consumer brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Hot Sauce®, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch®, Better Than Gravy®, and Crockery Gourmet®. For more information, please visit www.betterthanbouillon.com, www.louisiana-brand.com, www.semills.com, and www.shorelunch.com to learn more.

ABOUT MENARDS

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

ABOUT TRACK ENTERPRISES

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track. For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

ABOUT ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

