Cup Race Postponed to Monday, Complete Schedule

Rain postponed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway to Monday. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed to Monday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX due to rain.

The forecasts for Sunday called for 100 percent chance of rain all day long. The forecasts for Monday call for a 40 percent chance of rain.

Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for the Food City 500 Monday afternoon.

This is the third race in four years at Bristol postponed by rain and the fourth straight year a race at Bristol has been affected by rain. Please check below for the complete schedule.

Monday, April 24:

On Track Schedule – Bristol Motor Speedway (All times are Eastern)



12:20 p.m.: Driver Introductions

12:53 p.m.: Presentation of Colors: Grundy High School JROTC Color Guard

12:53 p.m.: Invocation: Mike Rife, Vansant Church of Christ, Vansant, Virgina

12:54 p.m.: National Anthem: TBD

12:56 p.m.: Flyover TOT by: (4) T-38s 49th Fighter Training Squadron from Columbus AFB, Mississippi (Turn 1 to Turn 4 )

12:56 p.m.: Food City Salute Commercial (Colossus TV)

12:57 p.m.: Bristol August Video (Colossus TV)

12:58 p.m.: Bristol Motor Speedway Hype Video (Colossus TV)

1 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr Congratulations Food City Video (on Colossus TV)

1:01 p.m.: “Drivers, Start Your Engines” command: Kerry Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller

1:07 p.m.: Start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 (500 laps, 266.5 miles), FOX

