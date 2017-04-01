CHEVY MENCS AT BRISTOL ONE: Food City 500 Postponed to Monday

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOOD CITY 500

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

APRIL 23, 2017

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE POSTPONED TO MONDAY

Persistent Rain Results in Rescheduling of Food City 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Persistent rain in ‘Thunder Valley’ throughout the day on Sunday has forced the postponement of the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Chevrolet SS driver, Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevy will lead the field to green as the pole sitter. Larson was awarded the top starting spot by virtue of being the leader in the Owner’s Point standings when qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway was also canceled due to rain on Friday.

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Mountain Dew/Little Casers Chevrolet SS, will make it an all-Chevy front row by starting second when the Food City 500 commences on Monday, April 24th at 1 p.m.

Live coverage will be available on FOX, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and NASCAR.com.

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CHEVROLET SS:

HOW MUCH DOES IT STINK WE WON’T BE RACING AT THE SCHEDULED TIME TODAY? HOW MUCH DOES THAT AFFECT YOU?

“It doesn’t matter. We are close to home so it will be fine. Our car was good in practice and I don’t think the track will be too different. We should be alright.”

HOW WILL YOUR STRATEGY CHANGE ON A GREEN TRACK TOMORROW AND WITH THE MOST LIKELY ADDITION OF A COMPETITION CAUTION?

“I don’t know with the stages and all that. I’m sure we will all pit probably because it has shown a lot of tire wear on the left side so I’m sure everybody will pit. We will see if people take two or four or whatever, but it kind of just depends on what position you are in at that point if you are going to take two or four (tires).”



Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **