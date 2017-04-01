RCR Post Race Report – Food City 500

Austin Dillon and the New Era Caps Chevrolet Team Bring Home a Solid, 13th-Place Finish at the Last Great Colosseum

“Our New Era Caps Chevrolet was probably better than where we ended up finishing. We couldn’t do a whole lot on the track today, mainly because we struggled on the bottom. We lost some track position in the middle of the race, but once we got it back we ran smart and minimized any mistakes. Overall, it was a decent day for our team at Bristol. It wasn’t the finish we wanted, but we needed a solid day and that’s what we ended up with here.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard and the Libman/Menards Team End Strong Run at Bristol Motor Speedway with 16th-Place Finish

“Our No. 27 Libman/Menards Chevy was good all weekend. We really didn’t need to adjust on it much during the race. The pit crew had good stops and kept us where we needed to be all day. We got screwed out of a top-10 finish there at the end. After we got into the back of the No. 5 car, we didn’t have time to fix the nose damage and that kept me from moving forward. Bristol is always a fun race and it was interesting today with the different grooves.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman Battles Back From Speeding Penalty to Finish 14th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway

“The speeding penalty is on me. I pushed it to get all I could and unfortunately, it bit us and we went from sixth to 17th. We gambled on the final stop and took two left-side tires with 50 to go to restart sixth. It didn’t work out as well as we had hoped. We had a top-10 Grainger Chevrolet and despite our race, I’m happy to see the speed and handling potential is there. We had no idea what to expect with the addition of VHT on the lower portion of the track and I think we fared well considering.”

– Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **