GMS Racing NXS Richmond Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Richmond Stats

Gallagher will make his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Richmond International Raceway.

Best Finish – 17th

Additional Info

– Gallagher will pilot chassis No. 213; Hendrick Motorsports chassis.

– Since Phoenix, Gallagher has four consecutive top-20 finishes.

Quote

“Richmond (International Raceway) is one of my favorite tracks to go to on the [NASCAR] XFINITY Series schedule. I enjoy how wide the track is and how it has multiple racing grooves. We could use more tracks that have character and charm like Richmond and Bristol. It’s a great little track and I look forward to this weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

