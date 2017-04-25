STATEMENT FROM TMS PRESIDENT GOSSAGE REGARDING DALE EARNHARDT JR. RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

FORT WORTH, Texas ( April 25, 2017 ) – The following is a statement from Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage on today’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be retiring at the end of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Dang it! Dale Jr., put my kids through college and I was hoping he would stick around long enough to send my grandkids to college. You have to be happy and support him when he makes a choice like this and, certainly, I do. Now I’ve got to go pony shopping…” Click for video from Eddie Gossage

