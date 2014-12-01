AJ Allmendinger at Fan Fest at Kroger in Richmond on April 27

NASCAR driver will meet fans, sign autographs and attend Big Brothers Big Sisters event

Richmond, Va. – April 25, 2017 – Richmond race fans are invited to Kroger Fan Fest at the Kroger store located in the Ridge Shopping Center at 1510 Eastridge Road on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The free event will include an appearance from AJ Allmendinger along with autograph signing, photo opportunities with fans and a shopping competition with FeedMore.

FeedMore representatives will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with essential food bank items. Once completed, Allmendinger and a Kroger associate will compete in a bagging competition to see who can bag the groceries the fastest. The food from the competition will be donated to FeedMore along with a gift card as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support FeedMore in their fight against hunger in the Richmond area.

At Fan Fest, Allmendinger, who currently competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS for JTG Daugherty Racing, will also attend a private Big Brothers Big Sisters event at the store for local Big Brothers Big Sisters matches to enjoy together.

“We love hosting these events with AJ at Kroger stores so his fans can come out and have a great experience meeting him,” said Allison McGee with Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re especially excited about the private meet and greet for Big Brothers Big Sisters – we know meeting AJ will be an experience the kids will remember and a special memory the matches will have together.”

Allmendinger will appear at the Kroger store located at 1510 Eastridge Road on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. where he will be available to meet fans and sign autographs.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with the Richmond community at Kroger this Thursday evening before racing at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday,” Allmendinger said. “We have a lot of fun with these events and the best part is having the chance to meet so many fans. I hope to see you there!”

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates 121 stores, 115 pharmacies and 86 fuel centers in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. Headquartered in Roanoke, the Mid-Atlantic Division is dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves by supporting hunger relief, women’s health, our troops and their families, local schools and grassroots organizations. Kroger is also a strong supporter of the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and organizations that promote the advancement of women and minorities. Last year, Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division contributed nearly $13 million to communities served. For more information, visit www.kroger.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **