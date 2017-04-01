Ryan Reed – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Richmond

Reed has competed at Richmond International Raceway (RIR) eight times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS).

He made his first career NXS start at the track in 2013, earning a 16th-place finish. His best career finish at the track came in September 2013 when he finished ninth.

Reed finished 11th in both Richmond races in 2016.

One Year Ago at Richmond

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed and the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team finished 11th on Saturday at Richmond International Raceway (RIR) after fighting the car’s handling and overcoming damage on a late-race restart.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Richmond

“I always look forward to going back to Richmond. I got my start at Richmond and have a lot of great memories there. I can remember four years ago being 19 and strapping into the racecar at Richmond for my first start, I was so nervous before qualifying. I love short track racing. I feel like we’ve got a little work to do on our short track program, but we’ve made a lot of progress and I can’t wait to get on the track this weekend.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

