New Track Announce Team Set to Give Voice To Richmond’s Spring NASCAR Race Weekend

Joey Self Returns as the “Voice of Richmond” for the 16th Year

As Richmond International Raceway (Richmond) is making its final preparations for the upcoming Toyota race weekend on April 28, 29 & 30, America’s Premier Short Track announces its new public address (PA) team that will call the action to the fans in the stands for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Long-time Richmond track announcer Joey Self returns as the lead voice, and will be joined by Motor Racing Network (MRN) personalities Monica Palumbo, Buddy Long, and Kim Coon.

Self is the veteran of the Richmond PA booth having announced race weekends at the track for the past 15 seasons, along with other duties at Daytona International Speedway in 2012. Self started on PA at several Commonwealth racing venues, including Virginia Motor Speedway (Jamaica, Va.), Virginia Motorsports Park (Dinwiddie, Va.), and Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, Va.). The Warsaw, Va., native is the host of the “Roanoke Valley’s Morning News” on WFIR, and the midday show host on WSLQ in Roanoke, Va.

Joining Self in their first season calling the action at Richmond will be Motor Racing Network personalities Kim Coon, Buddy Long, and Monica Palumbo.

Coon (@kimmiecoon) joined MRN as a Social Media Reporter in 2015. She reports from pit road during the network’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying shows, and interacts with fans via social media and on the air during MRN’s race coverage. As Miss Sprint Cup from 2011 to 2014, Coon helped to activate the series sponsor’s strategic plan through social media, broadcast channels and trackside events. Coon’s background includes marketing and public relations experience with Charlotte, N.C.-based agencies in the years preceding her stint with Sprint.

Long (@BuddyLong4) started at his local short track in his home state of Maryland at the age of 15, but now has over 27 years of experience. This includes a three-year stint behind the microphone in the Richmond PA booth from 1998 to 2000. He is currently a turn announcer for MRN and has been with the network since 2001.

Palumbo (@MonicaPalumbo) joined the NASCAR world in 2008 when she began her career as Miss Sprint Cup, a role she held for four seasons. Monica has previously worked as a reporter for the SPEED Channel, which is now Fox Sports 1 (FS1). She is currently a track reporter for MRN.

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30. The action starts with Practice and Qualifying Day on Friday, April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will see NASCAR history being made as the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion will be crowned over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. The action begins under the lights on Friday, September 8, with the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, and will be followed by the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, September 9.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

