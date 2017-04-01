Statement from Richmond’s President Dennis Bickmeier on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A statement from Richmond International Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier on the retirement announcement of Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

“The Earnhardt name is iconic in the sport of motor racing,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Dale Earnhardt Jr. has upheld the legacy of his family to lift the sport to new heights. We look forward to watching Dale Jr’s last Richmond day race this weekend and his final regular season race this September in Richmond. We wish him all the best as he continues to serve the sport and its fans in the years to come.”

Earnhardt has won seven races at Richmond in his career. He is a three-time Cup race winner in Richmond with victories in the Crown Royal 400 in 2006, Chevy American Revolution 400 in 2004, and Pontiac Excitement 400 in 2000. Earnhardt has also won four NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Richmond with his most recent victory coming in last spring’s ToyotaCare 250. The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday will be Earnhardt’s last day race at Richmond.

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30. The action starts with Practice and Qualifying Day on Friday, April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA, from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will see NASCAR history being made as the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion will be crowned over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. The action begins under the lights on Friday, September 8, with the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, and will be followed by the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, September 9.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

About Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit rir.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **