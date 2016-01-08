Chris Buescher No. 37 Kingsford Charcoal Chevrolet Richmond International Raceway Preview

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 KINGSFORD CHARCOAL CHEVROLET SS

RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“Summer is right around the corner, and there’s no better time to introduce Kingsford Charcoal on the No. 37 Chevrolet SS this weekend at Richmond International Raceway,” Buescher said. “One of the best parts of a NASCAR weekend is camping, and Kingsford Charcoal is the perfect addition to any great campsite and cookout at the racetrack.”

TOUGH TRACK TO FIGURE OUT:

“At Richmond, we never practice in race conditions,” Buescher said. “We never really think about running the top side in practice. I think it’s finally working that way. Running the top side in practice just gives us that extra option when we’re in the race, and it’s an interesting track because it’s not a true short track like Martinsville (Speedway) or Bristol (Motor Speedway), but it’s not an intermediate track either. So our setup and strategy is a little bit different than anywhere else that we race.”

RACING AT RICHMOND:

“I want to like Richmond,” Buescher said. “I like the idea and I like short track racing. It’s a fun track, but I just haven’t run that well there and that bothers me. I’m going to try and work to make that better and I think our short track program at JTG Daugherty Racing is pretty good. It is going to be hot and slick all weekend, so we will be slipping and sliding around a lot, which makes for some pretty good racing.”

LEARNING EXPERIENCE AT RICHMOND:

“Richmond is not a strong suit for both Trent (Owens, Crew Chief) and I,” Buescher said. “So, we’ll have plenty of notes to lean off of from Randall (Burnett, No. 47 Crew Chief) and AJ (Allmendinger) this time. It’s been really nice having a new teammate this year that we can lean on and compare notes with, especially AJ, who has been really good at short track racing.”

LESSONS FROM BRISTOL:

“Bristol obviously just wasn’t our weekend,” Buescher said. “The rain washed out qualifying, so we weren’t starting where we would have liked to begin with. Then I got out of the groove in final practice and the damage was just enough to put us in the backup car. We had good speed starting from the back, but unfortunately just got caught in a wreck that ended our day early. I really like short track racing, so I was bummed about that. But I’m looking forward to having another shot at it this weekend in Richmond.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“I’m looking forward to bringing the No. 37 Kingsford Charcoal Chevrolet to Richmond International Raceway this weekend,” Owens said. “Bristol (Motor Speedway) did not go our way, but if we know anything it’s that we had speed in the car all weekend, and we can bring some of those notes and apply it to the short track of Richmond. Richmond is one of those places that both Chris (Buescher) and I still have to figure out, but the short track program at JTG Daugherty Racing is really strong and we have AJ (Allmendinger) and Randall (Burnett, No. 37 Crew Chief) to lean on and work together this weekend.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 50

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

