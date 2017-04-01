Trevor Bayne – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Richmond International Raceway – Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Richmond

Trevor Bayne will make his fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Richmond this weekend.

In 16 career starts on tracks less than a mile in length in the MENCS, Bayne has recorded a best finish of fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2016.

In eight starts at Richmond in the XFINITY Series, Bayne recorded two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of third in the Sept. 2010 event after starting from the eighth position.

Matt Puccia at Richmond

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Richmond on Sunday. In 11 previous races at the .750-Mile oval, Puccia recorded a best finish of ninth with former driver Greg Biffle in Sept. 2012.

Recapping Bristol

Bayne earned an 11th-place finish in the rain-postponed MENCS event at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon. The result is Bayne’s sixth top-15 finish of 2017 and ranks the driver of the AdvoCare Ford tied for 12th in the championship standings.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Richmond:

“We’re definitely looking to continue to build off of another top-15 finish last week in Bristol and aim for a top-10 this weekend in Richmond. We’ve had a really consistent start to the 2017 season and I am really proud of the effort all of my guys on this AdvoCare team have put forth. We are ready to get after it again this weekend and have another solid run.”

