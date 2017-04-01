Bubba Wallace – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 6 Mello Yello Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Richmond

Wallace will make his sixth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Richmond International Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

In five previous starts at the .750-Mile short track, Wallace has recorded a best finish of 10th in Sept. 2012.

In two starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at the Virginia track, Wallace earned one victory in 2011.

Recapping Bristol

Wallace improved 20 positions throughout the course of the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway before getting collected in a multi-car incident with 40 laps remaining, severely damaging the Roush Fenway Ford and ultimately leading to a 33rd-place finish.

Seth Barbour at Richmond

Barbour will call his ninth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Richmond. In eight previous starts, Barbour recorded a best finish of ninth with Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ryan Reed in Sept. 2013.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Richmond:

“I’m definitely looking forward to hitting the track in Richmond with our Mello Yello Ford Mustang. The car looks great and I can’t thank them enough for coming on board this weekend. I’m ready to get back in the car and rebound after getting caught up in that deal in Bristol. We had a good streak going and I hope we can get back to it in Richmond.”

