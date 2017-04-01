Stenhouse Jr – Richmond Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Richmond International Raceway

· Stenhouse has eight career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Richmond with an average starting position of 18.2 and average finishing position of 22.2.

· In 2013, Stenhouse scored his first career NSCS top-10 finish as a rookie at Richmond.

· In eight races in the 2017 season, Stenhouse has scored one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Last time at Richmond

With less than 40 laps remaining, a multi-car accident occurred in front of the No.17 Ford causing front end damage. After the red flag was lifted, Stenhouse brought his machine to pit-road for repair. The crew worked feverishly to repair the mangled machine over two pit stops and keeping the 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year on the lead lap.

On the final green-white-checkered attempt, the Olive Branch, Miss. native lined up in the 18th position but when a car spun near the front Stenhouse checked up causing him to settle with a 19th-place finish.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third also has a 17.9% interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of December 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Brokerage businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Richmond:

“Our short track program has been strong this year so I’m looking forward to Richmond this weekend. Last year, you could run the bottom or the top groove so I expect it to be racy on Sunday. If we can execute on pit-road and keep our Fifth Third Ford up near the front then we should be able to leave Richmond with another top-10 finish. That’s our goal.”

