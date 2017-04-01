EJ Wade Construction – Toyota Owners 400 Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 EJ Wade Construction Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 9: Toyota Owners 400

31st in Points: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 EJ Wade Construction team moved up to 31st in owner and driver points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after a 19th place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last week. This weekend, the series travels to Richmond International Raceway.

Ride The Momentum: “Richmond is one of those tracks on the schedule that small teams like ours look to for an opportunity for a good finish,” said DiBenedetto. “The racing there is tough and it’s hard to get a well-balanced racecar on both ends of the track. We had a great run last weekend in the Cosmo Motors No.32 Ford Fusion, but we’re ready for another great run this weekend. Last time we ran an EJ Wade scheme we had our best finish of the season, so we’re hoping to get another solid finish this weekend.”

Setting the Tone for 2017: As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts to head into the “meat” of the season, the Go Fas Racing team looks to get into a good rhythm. “This is a very important part of the season because you really want to get some good finishes in to put some points in the bank,” Matt said. “Between Bristol, Richmond, and Talladega next week, we feel these are three weeks for us to catch up in the points a little bit. We’ve had solid pace this whole season, but a free hiccups here and there have cost us a few spots in the points. If we can execute the way we think we can over the next couple races, we’ll be in a good position for the rest of the season.”

DiBenedetto on Richmond International Raceway: “Although I’ve never really had a stand-out finish there, it’s a track that I have a lot of fun racing at. Growing up at a lot of short-tracks, this track always produces some good hard racing similar to what I’ve grown up with. For us, we just want to get a solid-finish with the EJ Wade Construction Ford and bring it home in one piece. Our EJ Wade Construction team has been working hard all season and we want to keep rewarding them with good finishes.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-889 to serve as the primary car. This chassis was last used at California Speedway. This will be the third race this car has ran for Go Fas.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 35

Average Finish: 32.8

About Our Team:

About EJ Wade Construction:

E.J. Wade Construction is a woman owned and operated company that has been in business since 1991. They strive to produce a superior product for every client, and their qualified professionals allow E.J Wade Construction to have full authority over any job. This gives customers the quality and dependability that they deserve, while saving them time and money. They are based out of Mechanicsville, VA and are licensed in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, & West Virginia. E.J. Wade Construction is a Class A Contractor and VDOT Contractor.

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

