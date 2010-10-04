AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS, Richmond International Raceway Preview

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

Date/Time: Sunday, April 30th / 2 PM ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

There is fun to be had: “Thursday, come out and see me at Kroger (1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23228),” Allmendinger said. “I’ll be signing from 5:30 PM to 6 PM and then hanging around for a bagging competition and personal shopping that could even be with you! Join in on the fun before you pick up your groceries. By the way, have you tried Kroger ClickList? It’s a great way to simplify your life. Order groceries online and pick up when ready. I know I do.”

Hoping for change: “Richmond has been a funny place to me,” Allmendinger said. “I loved it for many years. We were really good there no matter what team I was on. For whatever reason the last couple of years there, we have struggled pretty bad. We’re hoping to change that this weekend.”

Out of the norm: “It is definitely a fun racetrack,” Allmendinger said. “It is unique. All these short tracks that we go to are so unique, just so different. As a driver, you love something that is different instead of what you are used to going to; like every mile-and-a-half.”

Get it right: “It’s a racetrack that is for sure so tough,” Allmendinger said. “You have got to have forward drive and rear grip, but you have to roll the center too. If you are weak on any one of those, you are going to be pretty slow, which is where we have been. It’s a challenging racetrack, but when you get it right, it’s really fun to get around.”

Hard work will pay off: “Historically we have struggled at both Richmond races,” crew chief Randall Burnett said. “We’re focused on finding a really good setup for this weekend. We’re trying some things that are different from what we have been doing in the past to make our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy better. We’ve got a lot of good speed in the cars and we are continuously working hard to always improve.”

Big fan of short track racing: “Of course, Richmond is a short track and I’m a huge fan of short track racing and always will be,” Burnett said. “I love going to any of them. Richmond will be a different animal because it’s going to be really hot and tire wear will be falling off and the drivers will be slipping and sliding around out there. It’s important to have forward drive and get the car to turn in the center of the corners. We know it’s going to be a challenge especially as hot as it is going to be. It’s just a unique and challenging place, but we are ready to do the work.”

Learning from last weekend: “Looking back at Bristol, the weekend went fairly well for us as it pertained to having good practices and good speed in the No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevy all weekend,” Burnett said. “It’s unfortunate qualifying got rained out because that sets the tone for the weekend. We didn’t get the pit stall we wanted and had battles to fight, but we got the car really good. Our engineers/crew did a great job getting it tuned up. AJ did a solid job of searching around and finding a line that worked as the track changed. He just kept moving up. He was running eighth when the No. 77 car (Erik Jones) had a right front tire go down. It’s nobody’s fault and we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even though we were knocked out of contention, there’s a lot of positives we can take away from the weekend. There was a lot of speed in car. We just wished we could have had a shot at it.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 307

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

________________________________

WinWithClickList.com

Save Even More with ClickList™ Coupons

Try tailgate shopping with ClickList™! Simply order online, pick up on race day and SAVE with these exclusive ClickList™ digital coupons. LEARN MORE

________________________________

Thursday, April 27th

5:30 to 6:30 PM Kroger Store Appearance, 1510 Eastridge Road, Richmond, VA 23228

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **