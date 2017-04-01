Statement from Brian France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO, on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 25, 2017) – “Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the most recognizable athletes in the world, unequivocally serving as the sport’s most popular driver for more than a decade. His passion for the sport will leave an impact on NASCAR that will be felt over its entire history.

“Over his 20-plus year career, Dale has proven himself a leader with a deep commitment to so many areas of the sport – all the way to its roots. We’re excited about the next chapter of his NASCAR career and wish him success for the remainder of 2017.”

