Navy F-18’s to Perform Flyover for TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at Richmond International Raceway

Fourteen-Year-Old Sophie Nadder to Perform National Anthem

The pre-race ceremony is the memorable time just before the roar of the engines that sets the tone for the race. The moment when the flyover matches perfectly with the ending of the National Anthem can take any fan’s breath away.

Richmond International Raceway (Richmond) announces its pre-race ceremonies for the Toyota spring race weekend. Pre-race is highlighted by the United States Navy F-18’s performing the flyover. United States Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 83 will make the Flyover for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race on Sunday, April 30. The VFA-83 Rampagers are based out of Virginia Beach, Va., and fly F/A-18C Hornets.

“We are honored to have United States Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 83 perform the flyover prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The flyover is an important part of race day, and one that many fans look forward to. I know the roar of the F/A-18C Hornets will bring the fans to their feet.”

Fourteen-year-old Sophie Nadder from Midlothian, Va., will perform the National Anthem prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400. Nadder is no stranger to the pre-race stage. She first performed at Richmond in the fall of 2013, when she was just 11 years old. Nadder recently celebrated her 100th performance of the National Anthem last summer.

“Sophie is an incredible talent, and she will honor our country with her singing of the National Anthem on Sunday,” continued Bickmeier. “She has become a part of the Richmond family with her inspiring performances over recent years.”

Additional elements of pre-race ceremonies for Sunday’s TOYOTA OWNERS 400 include the FasTrax skydiving team, God Bless America performed by Sergeant First Class Stephanie Doehr representing Fort Lee and the 392D Army Band, Pledge of Allegiance by Electronics Technician Nuclear First Class Jonathan Caddell, the Color Guard will be presented by the Army Logistics University, and the invocation by Pastor Joe Ellison, Jr., Senior Pastor of City Park Church in Richmond, Va.

On Saturday, April 29, fans will see the Bandit Flight Team perform the flyover during pre-race ceremonies for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race. Miss Arena Racing USA Kristen Dennis will be performing the National Anthem, while the Fort Lee Color Guard presents our nation’s colors. The invocation will be given by Chaplain Claude Crisp, Senior Fort Lee Chaplain and the Pledge Allegiance by Major Mike Palkovics of the Henrico Police Department.

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30. The action starts with Practice and Qualifying Day on Friday, April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

