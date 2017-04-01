Ford Motor Company, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing, JDRF Launch ‘Customize for a Cause’ T-Shirt Design Contest to Raise Funds for T1D Research

Ford Motor Company, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and JDRF are the proud sponsors of a t-shirt design contest aiming to harness the creativity and engagement of families, JDRF fundraising teams and race fans alike to benefit JDRF’s shared vision of a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D). This fundraising design contest entitled T1D, Motorcraft & Me presents “Customize for a Cause” offers participants a chance to win a VIP Motorcraft Racing Experience of a Lifetime and much more.

DEARBORN, Mich., April 26, 2017 — Ford Motor Company, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and JDRF are the proud sponsors of a t-shirt design contest aiming to harness the creativity and engagement of families, JDRF fundraising teams and race fans alike to benefit JDRF’s shared vision of a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D)). This fundraising design contest entitled T1D, Motorcraft & Me presents Customize for a Cause offers participants a chance to win a VIP Motorcraft Racing Experience of a Lifetime and much more.

Families, organizations, individuals and race fans are invited to design their own unique JDRF-themed apparel at https://teamstore.gtmsportswear.com/lp/jdrf and promote their exclusive creations to family, friends and colleagues through their dedicated TeamStore webpage. A

minimum donation of $10 from each custom apparel sale will go directly to JDRF to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.

Any individual that generates $250 or more in T1D, Motorcraft & Me customized apparel sales between now and July 31, 2017 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP Motorcraft Racing Experience of a Lifetime during NASCAR’s Ford Championship Weekend in Miami, Florida in November 2017. The winning design – which will be selected by a panel comprised of representatives from Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and JDRF – also will be prominently displayed as a decal on the iconic No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion; driven by up-and-coming NASCAR star Ryan Blaney. In addition, the winning design will be utilized as the “official” T1D, Motorcraft & Me shirt for 2017.

Interested contest participants can follow the quick-and-easy steps on the TeamStore website to create their masterpiece (https://teamstore.gtmsportswear.com/lp/jdrf). Once their design has been approved, contestants are encouraged to share their unique TeamStore webpage link with friends, family and colleagues so they can support a cure by purchasing their customized apparel.

On Aug. 1, 2017, a panel comprised of members from Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and JDRF, will select one winner for “Best Design 2017” and the victor will be awarded a VIP Motorcraft Racing Experience of a Lifetime.

“Customize for a Cause is an excellent opportunity for anyone to express their creativity and help JDRF raise funds towards finding a cure for type 1 diabetes with their inspired designs,” said Brett Wheatley, executive director of North America, Ford Customer Service Division. “The winner will get exclusive access to what goes on at the race track during NASCAR’s most important weekend of the season – Ford Championship Weekend.”

The VIP Motorcraft Racing Experience of a Lifetime grand prize includes:

Round-trip airfare for the winner and three (3) guests to Miami, Fla.

Three nights’ hotel accommodations

Honorary pit crew status for an exclusive opportunity to meet driver Ryan Blaney and serve as honorary pit crew members for the No. 21 race car and the legendary Wood Brothers Racing Team

Series finale tickets to the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Nov. 19, 2017 which will decide the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion

A Visa gift card for meals and car rental

Motorcraft autograph and apparel package

The winning design will also be prominently featured on the race car during the 2017 NASCAR Championship Race. The winning shirt design will also be utilized as the “official” T1D, Motorcraft & Me shirt for 2017 and will be available for purchase through November 2017.

Ford Motor Company’s relationship with JDRF spans three decades. In 2008, Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers joined efforts and has since raised more than $400,000 for JDRF, the leading global organization funding T1D research.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Quick Lane® provides automotive quick services for all makes and models. Quick Lane’s nationwide network of more than 800 facilities, each providing the convenience of an aftermarket company (no appointment necessary, service while you wait, evening and weekend hours, competitive prices) with the confidence of a major automotive manufacturer (quality parts, factory-trained technicians). Quick Lane® is a registered trademark of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.quicklane.com.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

