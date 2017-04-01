FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond International Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Toyota Owners 400

Date/Time: April 30/2 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 Laps/300 Miles

Track Length: 0.75 mile

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 14 degrees

2016 Winner: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2017 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Mike Wheeler and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights, statistics and 2017 crew roster.

Bristol Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 10th in Monday’s rain-postponed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, leading 10 laps en route to his third top-10 finish of the season in the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota. Hamlin lined up second alongside leader Kevin Harvick for the final restart with 32 laps remaining after staying out on older tires, but coupled with the less-preferred inside groove for the launch and fresher rubber by competitors behind him, the #11 driver slipped back to 10th at the checkered flag to eventual winner Jimmie Johnson. Hamlin started 16th and methodically worked his way through traffic during the 500-lap event on the high-banked, half-mile oval. Varying tire strategies down the stretch by crew chief Mike Wheeler gave Hamlin the lead on Lap 423, and he led 10 circuits before relinquishing to Johnson. The finish moved Hamlin up one spot to 15th in the NASCAR standings.

Richmond Preview: The Series moves to Denny’s home track, Richmond International Raceway (RIR), for Sunday’s 400-lap Toyota Owners 400 event. Hamlin has proven to be successful at the Virginia short track, recording a career-high 1,594 laps led and three wins in 21 starts at RIR. Hamlin scored his most recent Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory at the .75-mile oval in September 2016, crossing the finish line with a margin of victory of .609 seconds ahead of competitor Kyle Larson.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2017 NASCAR championship.

Hamlin led 10 laps during Monday’s rain-postponed race at Bristol, adding $1,110 to the total donation amount to Safe Kids. To date, FedEx has donated $4,218 to Safe Kids through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Richmond International Raceway

Races: 21

Wins: 3

Top-5: 8

Top-10: 12

Poles: 3

Average Start: 10.1

Average Finish: 10.1

Laps Led: 1,594 (career-best)

Hamlin Conversation – RICHMOND:

It’s time to head back home to Virginia. What do you look forward to most about Richmond race weekend?

“Last time we were at Richmond I ended up in Victory Lane, so that obviously feels pretty good. Our #11 FedEx team would love to replicate that same success this weekend. It’s a great feeling to be able to perform well in front of my hometown crowd.”

Gateway District Team Along for the Ride at Richmond: FedEx Ground’s Gateway District will be recognized for having the highest participation rate in a recent company-wide employee survey and their continued success in compliance by having its “GTWY” code letters on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota this weekend at Richmond International Raceway

FedEx Office – Closest to Richmond International Raceway: 7291 Battle Hill Dr., Suite C, Mechanicsville, VA 23111, (804) 559-2189

#11 FedEx Racing – 2017 Crew Roster

Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler

Car Chief – Leo Thorsen

Engineers – Justin Langdon, Sam McAuley

Shock Specialist – Drew Bible

Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris

Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin

Spotter – Chris Lambert

Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise

Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram

Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks

Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck

Jack Man: Nate Bolling

Gas Man: Caleb Hurd

Transportation – Frank Hodel

