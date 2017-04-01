NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash Presented by Coors Light Takes Center Stage in Charlotte

Grammy Award Winner Maren Morris to Perform Live NASCAR Drivers Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hosting Event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 26, 2017) – For the first time, the NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash presented by Coors Light will take center stage in Charlotte on Thursday, May 18. Celebrating the first half of the NASCAR season, the Silver Bullet Bash will lead off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star weekend festivities with live music, special guests and unique experiences.

As part of this year’s event, Maren Morris, who recently won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, will rock the crowd with a headline performance at the legendary Fillmore Charlotte.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will take the stage for a special performance playing hit songs like “My Church” and “80s Mercedes” along with others from her new album HERO.

The NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash Presented by Coors Light has traditionally taken place during Champion’s Week in Las Vegas as a private invite-only event. This year’s bash marks the first time that NASCAR and Coors Light will open the doors to fans.

Beginning today, a limited number of fans 21-and-older can receive passes to this exclusive event by attending participating Charlotte area bars and restaurants that serve Coors Light, the Official Beer of NASCAR.

“The NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash was specifically designed for Coors Light to connect and engage with our fans at participating bars and restaurants in the weeks leading up to the event,” said Lou Garate, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. “This year’s event will build excitement and set the stage for the Monster Energy All-Star weekend festivities taking place in Charlotte.”

Two of NASCAR’s young, up-and-coming drivers, Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will attend the NASCAR Silver Bullet Bash and engage with some lucky fans. Both drivers will be actively promoting the event and encouraging fans to visit participating venues for a chance to attend the event.

Fans are encouraged to visit the following venues for a chance to claim one of the limited number of passes available to attend the event:

· Sports Page Food & Spirits: 8400 Bellhaven Blvd # H, Charlotte, NC 28216

· Bourbon N Burgers: 2200 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203

· Leo’s 49 Sports Bar: 7801 University Center Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28277

· Fitzgerald’s Irish Pub: 201 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will continue with the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, Apr. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Maren Morris

Twenty-six year old Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter Maren Morris has quickly established herself with vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences. Armed with sheer talent, honest lyrics and a completely magnetic presence, Morris’ label-debut album, HERO, released via Columbia Nashville on June 3, 2016. One week after it was available, HERO entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 1 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres. With this, the Arlington, Texas native became the first artist in the history of Columbia Nashville to open at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts with a debut album in the Soundscan era. Morris’ debut single from HERO, “My Church,” set a record at Country radio by having the most chart reporting stations to play a debut single by a country artist with 107 stations the week it hit the airwaves in addition to being certified PLATINUM by the RIAA.

Later in 2016 Morris tied for the most nominations with FIVE at the 50th Annual CMA Awards, including Album of the Year (HERO), FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, SINGLE OF THE YEAR (“My Church”), SONG OF THE YEAR (“My Church”) and NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR which she won, marking her first CMA Award. She was tapped by Billboard Magazine to receive the Billboard ‘BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST’ Award at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music Gala as well as being awarded the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Music Business Association at Music Biz 2017.

Kicking off 2017 Morris took home the GRAMMY for BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE for “My Church” at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in addition to having the most nominations for a Country music artist with FOUR to her credit including BEST NEW ARTIST, BEST COUNTRY ALBUM (HERO) and BEST COUNTRY SONG (“My Church”). She received SIX nominations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards including FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR which she took home the trophy for, ALBUM OF THE YEAR (as artist and producer) for HERO, and SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (as artist and producer) for “My Church.”

Morris has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, NBC’s Today, CBS Sunday Morning, ELLEN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Talk, Chelsea, NCIS: New Orleans, Sprout’s Sunny Side Up, the 50th Annual CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards and the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Morris is currently on the road on her first-ever, SOLD OUT, headlining tour, The HERO Tour 2017, which kicked off in New York City on February 2.

