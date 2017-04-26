Wallace Ready to Rebound in Richmond

CONCORD, N.C. (April 26, 2017) – Bubba Wallace’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang heads into the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Richmond International Raceway with a different look, as Mello Yello has come on board as the primary partner for this weekend’s event.

“I’m really excited to have Mello Yello on board,” said Wallace. “Mello Yello has such a great history in our sport and it was awesome to have Kyle Petty come out here last week to help us unveil this paint scheme. I think it looks great and will definitely be a lot of fun to drive this weekend in Richmond.”

Click here to watch the Facebook Live unveil of the Mello Yello Ford Mustang featuring Wallace and Kyle Petty.

Wallace, a former winner at the .750-mile oval in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2011, is looking to get back on-track after getting involved in a multi-car incident last weekend in Bristol, ending the Roush Fenway driver’s afternoon early.

“We are all ready to get back to the track this weekend and get back into our top 10 form that we had going for those five weeks in a row,” added Wallace. “We just had some bad luck fall our way in Bristol, but I am confident (crew chief) Seth (Barbour) will give us a great Ford Mustang this weekend that will put us in contention come Saturday.”

The NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Richmond International Raceway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, April 29 at 2pm EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

