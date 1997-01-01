Roush Fenway Prepares for Battle in Richmond

by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 26, 2017

Roush Fenway Racing returns to Richmond International Raceway for the first time in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on 15 previous occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS
Richmond
Sun. 4/30/17 – 2:00 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series
Richmond
Sat. 4/29/17 – 1:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Mello Yello Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway History at Richmond

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 33 races at Richmond, earning a total of 15 victories, 87 top-five and 144 top-10 finishes, 14 poles and 4,958 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

 

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 199 MENCS races at Richmond, recording a total of five victories, 35 top-five finishes, 70 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.7 and has led 2,440 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded the organization’s most recent victory at the .750-mile short track in Sept. 2013.

 

To XFINITY and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 63 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.4 at Richmond in the XFINITY Series. All-in-all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

 

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

 

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1    Martin          Cup

1998-2    Burton         Cup

2002-2    Kenseth       Cup

2005-2    Busch          Cup

2013-2    Edwards      Cup

1993-1    Martin          NXS

1993-2    Martin          NXS

1997-1    Martin          NXS

1998-1    Burton         NXS

1999-1    Martin          NXS

2000-2    Burton         NXS

2005-1    Edwards      NXS

2008-2    Edwards      NXS

2009-2    Edwards      NXS

1999       Biffle            Truck

 

Roush Fenway at Richmond International Raceway

                          Race      Win     T5         T10      Pole     Laps          Led         AvSt        AvFn         Miles

CUP                  199         5          35         70         7         76986        2440         17.5         16.7         57663.8

NXS                  114         9          43         63         5         27277        2341         11.8         11.4         20457.8

TRUCK             20           1          9           11         2         3743          177           11.6         11.1         2807.2

                         333         15        87        144       14       108006      4958          13.6         13.1         80928.8

