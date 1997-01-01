Roush Fenway Prepares for Battle in Richmond
by Official Release On Wed, Apr. 26, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing returns to Richmond International Raceway for the first time in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on 15 previous occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
MENCS
Richmond
Sun. 4/30/17 – 2:00 PM ET
FOX, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Richmond
Sat. 4/29/17 – 1:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Mello Yello Ford Mustang
Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang
Roush Fenway History at Richmond
Overall, Roush Fenway has started 33 races at Richmond, earning a total of 15 victories, 87 top-five and 144 top-10 finishes, 14 poles and 4,958 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has started 199 MENCS races at Richmond, recording a total of five victories, 35 top-five finishes, 70 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.7 and has led 2,440 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded the organization’s most recent victory at the .750-mile short track in Sept. 2013.
To XFINITY and Beyond
Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 63 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.4 at Richmond in the XFINITY Series. All-in-all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).
Nine and Counting
Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).
Roush Fenway Richmond Wins
1990-1 Martin Cup
1998-2 Burton Cup
2002-2 Kenseth Cup
2005-2 Busch Cup
2013-2 Edwards Cup
1993-1 Martin NXS
1993-2 Martin NXS
1997-1 Martin NXS
1998-1 Burton NXS
1999-1 Martin NXS
2000-2 Burton NXS
2005-1 Edwards NXS
2008-2 Edwards NXS
2009-2 Edwards NXS
1999 Biffle Truck
Roush Fenway at Richmond International Raceway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 199 5 35 70 7 76986 2440 17.5 16.7 57663.8
NXS 114 9 43 63 5 27277 2341 11.8 11.4 20457.8
TRUCK 20 1 9 11 2 3743 177 11.6 11.1 2807.2
333 15 87 144 14 108006 4958 13.6 13.1 80928.8