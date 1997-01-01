Roush Fenway Prepares for Battle in Richmond

Roush Fenway Racing returns to Richmond International Raceway for the first time in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane on 15 previous occasions across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

MENCS

Richmond

Sun. 4/30/17 – 2:00 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Richmond

Sat. 4/29/17 – 1:00 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Mello Yello Ford Mustang

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Roush Fenway History at Richmond

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 33 races at Richmond, earning a total of 15 victories, 87 top-five and 144 top-10 finishes, 14 poles and 4,958 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 199 MENCS races at Richmond, recording a total of five victories, 35 top-five finishes, 70 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.7 and has led 2,440 laps. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded the organization’s most recent victory at the .750-mile short track in Sept. 2013.

To XFINITY and Beyond

Roush Fenway has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 63 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.4 at Richmond in the XFINITY Series. All-in-all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

Roush Fenway’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Roush Fenway Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1998-2 Burton Cup

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-2 Busch Cup

2013-2 Edwards Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Burton NXS

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

Roush Fenway at Richmond International Raceway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 199 5 35 70 7 76986 2440 17.5 16.7 57663.8

NXS 114 9 43 63 5 27277 2341 11.8 11.4 20457.8

TRUCK 20 1 9 11 2 3743 177 11.6 11.1 2807.2

333 15 87 144 14 108006 4958 13.6 13.1 80928.8

