NASCAR Racing Schedule for Richmond

NASCAR travels to Richmond International Raceway this weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400Â and the NASCAR XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250. The XFINITY race will be broadcast on FS1 at 1 p.m. and the Cup Series event will be televised on FOX at 2 p.m.

Chip Ganassi Racingâ€™s Kyle Larson enters the race as the Cup Series points leader, 27 points ahead of Hendrick Motorsportsâ€™ Chase Elliott. Larson has six starts at Richmond, with a best finish of second in last yearâ€™s fall race and an average finish of 11.3. There are 38 drivers on the entry list for the Toyota Owners 400.

Please check below for the complete schedule. All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 28:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.:Â NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

Saturday, April 29:

On Track :

9-9:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

10:05 a.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250 Dash 4 Cash Race (250 laps, 187.5 miles) – FS1

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 250)

Sunday, April 30:

On Track :

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup SeriesÂ Toyota Owners 400Â (400 laps, 300 miles) – FOXÂ

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 100), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 200), Final Stage (Ends on lap 400)

