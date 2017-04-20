Richmond International Raceway Announces Washington Redskin Morgan Moses as Honorary Race Official & Former NASCAR Driver/FOX NASCAR Analyst Kenny Wallace as Honorary Pace Car Driver for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Former Seattle Seahawk Michael Robinson & Current Baltimore Raven Maurice Canady, Jr. Return Home to Richmond for Race Weekend

Richmond International Raceway (Richmond) is honored to have Washington Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses as the Honorary Race Official for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30. Moses is a Richmond, Va. native and a University of Virginia (UVA) alumni.

“Richmond is where I was born, it is where I grew up, and where I learned to play football,” said Moses. “To be the Honorary Race Official at Richmond International Raceway’s TOYOTA OWNERS 400 is such an incredible honor. I’m excited to have my family with me to experience a NASCAR Richmond tradition.”

As part of his day at the track, Moses will visit the TORQUE Club and the Military Hospitality area. He will be introduced at the Driver’s Meeting prior to the race as well as get a unique view of the track from the pre-race stage. Moses will cap his day off by watching NASCAR’s best take to America’s Premier Short Track.

Joining Moses in an honorary role is former NASCAR driver and fan favorite Kenny Wallace. He currently serves as an analyst for FS1’s NASCAR RACEDAY and NASCAR VICTORY LANE, the network’s pre-race and post-race programs covering the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He also serves as analyst on NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY, FS1’s pre-race show covering the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and as co-host of The Late Shift weeknights on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Wallace will lead the field during pace laps prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Sunday.

“We are honored to have two outstanding athletes and personalities in Morgan (Moses) and Kenny (Wallace) holding honorary roles during our Toyota spring race weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We welcome Morgan to the track for the first time, and his strong Richmond roots make him the perfect addition to our race weekend. Kenny is a staple in the NASCAR community and a favorite among NASCAR fans, so we are happy to have him behind the wheel of our Toyota Camry Pace Car.”

Moses will not be the only NFL player, past or present, at the Toyota spring race weekend at Richmond. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady, Jr. and former Seattle Seahawk Michael Robinson will each return to their hometown of Richmond for race weekend. Canady, a UVA alum, will be starting his second NFL season in 2017 with the Ravens.

Robinson is familiar to many in Richmond not only for his playing career but for his organization, Team Excel. The program is a “reverse” fantasy football where students become the athletes, and professional athletes and community mentors draft the students and serve as team coaches. Every week students receive individual and team scores based on their grades, attendance, and community service.

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30. The action starts with Practice and Qualifying Day on Friday, April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

About Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit rir.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

