Truex Fastest in First Practice at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway.

The driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 21.743 and a speed of 124.178 mph. Erik Jones was second in his No. 77 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 21.945 and a speed of 123.035 mph. Ryan Blaney was third in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with a time of 21.992 and a speed of 122.772 mph. Trevor Bayne was fourth in his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford with a time of 22.116 and a speed of 122.084 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 22.181 and a speed of 121.726 mph.

Kasey Kahne, who clocked in the 22nd fastest single lap, posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 119.324 mph.

The only incident of the session occurred 74 minutes into the session when Jones spun out and made slight contact with the wall.

