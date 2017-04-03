RepairableVehicles.com & Harrison’s WorkWear Return To JCR For Dash 4 Cash Race

SPARTANBURG, SC- Jeremy Clements heads to Richmond International Raceway for the third NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race of the season. The #51 JCR Chevy Camaro SS will have RepairableVehicles.com and Harrison’s WorkWear back on board for the ToyotaCare 250 this weekend.

“Richmond is a track where we usually run pretty decent,” says Clements. “All we need is a little luck and the cautions to fall our way and I think we can be there at the end. This will be the seventh time RepairableVehicles.com has sponsored us there, so I can’t thank them enough for that. And Harrison’s WorkWear is with us again, too, as they have expanded their program with us this year.”

A division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., RepairableVehicles.com, is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, we are able to provide an ever changing inventory of high quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other type of repairable vehicles to our customers worldwide. Visit RepairableVehicles.com for more information.

Co-sponsoring the #51 JCR Camaro is Harrison’s Workwear. Established in 1999, Harrison’s Workwear has grown from a one brand boot and shoe store into a workwear business that carries all major brands. They pride themselves in being one of Carhartt’s premiere accounts and carries the largest selection of Carhartt products in the Carolina’s- at affordable prices.

“We feel like we’re getting our stuff sorted out,” adds Clements. “We’ve been able to make a good jump in the points since Atlanta, so we believe we’re headed in the right direction. We just want to turn in a good performance for all our sponsors and everyone who follows the 51 car.”

The #51 Chevy Camaro SS will also carry the logos of associate sponsors Federal Mogul Motorparts, Robert Ianuario, Coca Cola of Spartanburg, SC and Flounder.

The ToyotaCare 250 will be broadcast live at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 29th on FS1, MRN and XMSirius Channel 90.

###

FAST FACTS:

· The ToyotaCare 250 will mark Jeremy’s 14th NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Richmond International Raceway.

· Jeremy made his debut at Richmond in 2010 and has an average finish of 24.7

· Jeremy is currently 19th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Drivers Points Standings, having gained 15 positions since week 2 of the season

For more information on Jeremy Clements, visit www.jeremyclements51.com or you can follow Jeremy Clements on Facebook, JeremyClementsRacing, or on Twitter, @jclements51, or Instagram, Jclements51

You can follow JCR on Twitter, @JCR_Clements51

For more information on RepairableVehicles.com, visit RepairableVehicles.com. You can follow ReparableVehicles.com on Twitter, @Repairable1

For more information on Harrison’s Workwear, visit HarrisonsWorkwear.com You can follow Harrison’s Workwear on Twitter, @WearHarrisons

For more information on CM2, visit www.CM2agency.com or follow CM2 on Twitter, @CM2Agency or Facebook

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **