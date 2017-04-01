Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs Named the Official Hot Dog of Richmond International Raceway

Iconic Frankfurters Will be Featured in the New Chaos Dog & Three-Quarter Mile Dog at Richmond

Nathan’s Famous has been named as the official hot dog of Richmond International Raceway (Richmond). While the track has had many signature food items through the years, Nathan’s Famous is the first official hot dog in Richmond history. From its original restaurant in Coney Island to thousands of supermarkets across the country, the partnership will connect NASCAR fans in Richmond to an American Original Hot Dog.

“Our partnership with Nathan’s Famous will bring this well-known brand to NASCAR fans at Richmond,” said Richmond President, Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to fans enjoying an American Original Hot Dog as part of our two NASCAR race weekends.”

There will be two new style of hot dogs available for fans this weekend in Richmond. The Chaos Dog will be a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog wrapped in Smithfield bacon topped with chorizo meat chili, pepper jack cheese, house pickled jalapenos, and house-made creamy slaw. The new Three-Quarter Mile Dog will feature a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog with traditional condiments. These new offerings will be sure to bring the chaos of quality and flavor to fans’ palates.

“Nathan’s celebrates family and fun, and aligning with a popular family-friendly track like Richmond International Raceway is a natural fit for us,” said Wayne Norbitz, Nathan’s Famous executive board member and former 26-year president. “We couldn’t be more excited that race fans will now be able to enjoy our premium hot dogs during all of the excitement of racing at Richmond!”

The spring Toyota race weekend continues on Saturday, April 29 with the the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Cayman Islands and nine foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Nathan’s was ranked #55 on the Forbes list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. Last year, over 500 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit rir.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $14 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Kretschmar®, Gwaltney®, Curly’s®, Margherita®, Carando®, Healthy Ones®, Krakus®, Morliny®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **