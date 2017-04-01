Daniel Hemric Takes the Pole Award for ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

Tweet During qualifying for the NASCAR XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond International Raceway on April 29, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Benjamin of the No. 20 Toyota Camry Will Join the Front Row

Richard Childress Racing driver Daniel Hemric captured the top starting position for this afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race. With a top speed of 119.006 mph, Hemric will lead the field to green under a clear, bright sky this afternoon. Hemric will be joined on the front row by Kyle Benjamin , driver of the number 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Drivers participated in three rounds of knockout qualifying to determine the starting order. In the final round, ­­­­­­­­­­­­Hemric was able to hold on to the coveted first place starting position. Rounding out the top-five was fellow Toyota driver Daniel Suarez followed by Austin Dillon , and Brenden Poole .

The spring Toyota race weekend continues on today with the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are free in general admission seating areas for all NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Richmond’s spring weekend concludes with the fan-friendly Track Takeover driven by AAA from 10 a.m. to noon followed by NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver , will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race .

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

