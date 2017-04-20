Jones Fastest in Second Cup Practice at Richmond

Tweet Erik Jones posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway. Photo: Barry Albert/SpeedwayMedia.com

Erik Jones topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway.

The driver of the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota was the fastest with a time of 22.367 and a speed of 120.714 mph. Kevin Harvick was second in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 22.491 and a speed of 120.048 mph. Paul Menard was third in his No. 27 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 22.499 and a speed of 120.005 mph.

Chris Buescher was fourth in his No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet with a time of 22.505 and a speed of 119.973 mph. Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five in his No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 22.511 and a speed of 119.941 mph.

Jones posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 118.876 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **