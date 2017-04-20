Larson Fastest at Richmond in Final Practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway. Photo: Noel Lanier/OnPitRoad.com

Kyle Larson topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond International Raceway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 22.675 and a speed of 119.074 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 22.686 and a speed of 119.016 mph. Jimmie Johnson was third in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 22.727 and a speed of 118.801 mph.

Erik Jones was fourth in his No. 77 Furniture Row Toyota with a time of 118.702 mph. Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five in his Hendrick Chevrolet with a time of 22.794 and a speed of 118.452 mph.

Truex posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 117.521 mph.

Related News:

Jones Fastest In Second Cup Practice At Richmond

Truex Fastest In First Practice At Richmond

C1709_PRACFINAL



** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **