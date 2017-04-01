RHODES ROLLS TO 24th AT RIR

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Richmond International Raceway review

ToyotaCare 250

Saturday, April 29

Started: 29

Finished: 24

RICHMOND, Va. – Harrison Rhodes survived a tough run at Richmond International Raceway to finish 24th in Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race.

Rhodes started 29th and moved through the field steadily, but his progress was stalled near the end of the race when he was involved in a six-car crash, an accident that pushed the event into overtime.

The wreck caused a 2:43 red flag.

“We had a pretty good car then got pulled into that wreck late,” Rhodes said. “We should have had a better finish, but we got in some good laps and had a respectable run.”

Rhodes is 19th in Xfinity driver points.

Kyle Larson won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series moves from a short track to its biggest oval, Talladega Superspeedway, for a May 6 race.

