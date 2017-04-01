SMITHLEY 29th IN TOYOTACARE 250

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Richmond International Raceway review

ToyotaCare 250

Saturday, April 29

Started: 38

Finished: 29

RICHMOND, Va. – Garrett Smithley, who started from the back of the pack, advanced through the field to finish 29th in Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

Smithley finished three laps off the lead pace.

“We had to come a long way from the back, and that made it tough,” Smithley said. “It proves how much starting close to the front can mean. Had a pretty good car for a tough track, though.”

Smithley is 21st in Xfinity driver points.

Cup driver Kyle Larson won the race in overtime. Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series moves on to Talladega Superspeedway May 6.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **