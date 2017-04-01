CHASTAIN 38th AT RICHMOND

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4

Richmond International Raceway review

ToyotaCare 250

Saturday, April 29

Started: 23

Finished: 38

RICHMOND, Va. – Ross Chastain finished 38th in Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond International Raceway.

The race was Chastain’s fifth in the series at RIR.

Chastain, who drove the Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet, started 23rd in the race, which was extended to overtime by a six-car crash three laps from the scheduled finish.

“Not the day we hoped for here at Richmond,” Chastain said. “We’ll get back on track next time here.”

Kyle Larson won the race, and Elliott Sadler kept the point lead.

The series rolls on to Talladega Superspeedway for a May 6 race.

