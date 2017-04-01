RCR Post Race Report – Richmond International Raceway

Austin Dillon Cruises to Segment One Win at Richmond International Raceway En Route to 4th-Place Finish in Rheem Chevrolet

“The Rheem Chevy was unreal on the first run. I was cruising–so much so that we were able to win the first segment with a seven second lead. For the remainder of the race the car would come to us like it did in the first run but everybody got a little better and we didn’t. We tried to make it a little better and just couldn’t accomplish that. We kind of got lost. It’s easy to do that at this place. We have something to come back with. We didn’t have enough today. I’m proud of everybody on the Rheem team. Tomorrow should be a really fun day, too, so I’m looking forward to that race as well.”

– Austin Dillon

Ty Dillon Contends For Race Win in the Red Kap/Prudential Overall Supply Chevrolet at Richmond International Raceway

“We did exactly what we needed to do today. I could not be more proud of this Red Kap/Prudential Overall Supply team. Matt Swiderski made good calls on pit road. All I can ever ask is for the opportunity to have a chance to win and we accomplished that today.”

– Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric Finishes 3rd in No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet After Earning First-Career Pole and Contending for Dash 4 Cash Bonus

“Man, we just came up short. I was hoping I’d have a shot at it, and I had a shot at it there at the end. It didn’t work out. I thought I got about as good of a restart as I could and it just didn’t work out. I lined up on the top behind Justin Allgaier on the final restart there and I had a chance, that’s all you can ask for. At the end of the day, not winning the Dash 4 Cash was disappointing, but I’m so proud of these guys that work on the No. 21 Blue Gate Bank Camaro. We fought so hard all weekend. We were good, then we got off, but we showed our heart and got it back to where it needed to be at the end of the race. Danny Stockman made some great adjustments that allowed me to fire off well on the final restarts.”

– Daniel Hemric

Mechanical Woes Result In 33rd-Place Finish For Brandon Jones and the Hope for the Warriors Chevrolet Team

“Unfortunately, I think something happened to our No. 33 Hope For The Warriors Chevrolet during qualifying Saturday morning that affected our race at Richmond International Raceway. The car snapped funny during one of my qualifying runs and since then my Camaro was not the same. I knew something was wrong once we went green in the race and we started dropping back so fast. After the first stage, my team changed out both front shocks when we pitted and that helped with the overall handing a little bit. We just lost too many laps to make up a lot of spots. Luckily, we come back to Richmond later in the season, so we were able to take notes and learn a lot that will help us in the fall race.”

– Brandon Jones

Brendan Gaughan’s Day Dashed After Early Race Incident Resulting in a 35th-Place Finish for the South Point Chevrolet Team

“I just hate that our day went the way it did. Richmond International Raceway and I don’t get along very well. Something always happens and today was no different. We had an early incident with the No. 98 car that cost us. Body damage combined with the toe getting knocked out made for a tight handling South Point Chevrolet. I’m really proud of my guys. We must have come down pit road a half dozen times. Shane Wilson got us diagnosed and repaired. We had a fast car toward the end but were trapped two laps down. We will regroup and move on to Talladega Superspeedway, I’m ready to go plate racing.”

– Brendan Gaughan

