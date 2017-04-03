Kyle Larson Takes the Checkered Flag at the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Justin Allgaier Wins Dash 4 Cash for Second Time This Season

The ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race was settled in overtime, as Kyle Larson, driver of the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42, took the checkered flag at Richmond International Raceway (Richmond). Following multiple lead changes in the race’s final laps, Larson led the most important one as he made a last lap pass on JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier.

It is Larson’s first victory at Richmond in the XFINITY Series. Previously, Larson’s best finish was a fourth-place showing in 2014’s ToyotaCare 250. For the 24-year-old, the win is his second of the year, after also visiting Gatorade Victory Lane with a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at Auto Club Speedway in March.

“We were good enough to stay in contention to win, so everyone from the pit crew to the guys at the shop did a great job,” said Larson. “I was surprised I cleared [Justin Allgaier] going into (Turn) 2 because I thought he would hang on my outside, if not pass me like he did to Austin (Dillon) earlier in the race. I was able to clear him, they threw the caution, and I got the overtime win.”

Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. In addition to leading the most laps in Saturday’s race, Allgaier came out on top in the XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash. The other three drivers who battled in the Dash 4 Cash were Hemric, Virginia-native Elliott Sadler (7th) and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Benjamin (32nd).

“To win $100,000 is something we set out to do when we got here this weekend,” Allgaier told Fox Sports 1. “Unfortunately there at the end, the best car doesn’t always win the race.”

The ToyotaCare250 was also the first time fans could witness stage racing at Richmond. Stages 1 and 2 were each run 75 laps and won by Austin Dillon and Justin Allgaier, respectively.

