Late wreck caps rotten day for Blaney

Tweet Ryan Blaney's damaged 21 Wood Brother's Racing Ford sits in the garage area, waiting to be loaded into its hauler after suffering a race-ending wreck with less than 30 laps to go in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

RICHMOND, Va. — When the day started, Ryan Blaney was second in the running order. When it ended, he was behind the wall.

Blaney qualified second for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway, but dropped like a rock after the first restart of the race on lap 12.

The day went from lousy to awful for Blaney with 22 laps to go. Going down the backstretch, Chase Elliott made contact with Kurt Busch above him, sending him into Blaney. Busch’s contact with him cut down his left-rear tire. He tried to hold onto it, but lost control and spun out in Turn 3, bringing out the final caution of the race.

He came home 36th, his fourth straight finish outside the top-10 and third finish of 25th or worse in the last four races.

He leaves Richmond 12th in points 169 back of Kyle Larson.

