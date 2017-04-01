RCR Post Race Report – Richmond 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 AAA Team Finish 20th at Richmond International Raceway

“I wish we would have stayed out on that last pit stop. That was my call to pit and it didn’t work out for us this time. The No. 17 car was right with us and he stayed out and ended up finishing fourth. Our AAA Chevrolet was fast during portions of the race but during other portions of the race we struggled with handling. Overall we had a lot of obstacles to overcome today and we worked hard as a team so I am proud of our efforts.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard and the Rockstar Energy/Menards Team Finish 25th After Challenging Day at Richmond International Raceway

“Today was a challenge for sure. That was the loosest race car I think I’ve ever driven. Matt Borland did a good job making calls for adjustments throughout the race. We also had great pit strategy which helped us end on the lead lap. Borland took a risk hoping for a caution and we stayed out during green-flag pit stops. That paid off when the yellow flag came out and we were able to pit, then took the wave around during the next yellow flag. That allowed this team to get back on the lead lap, where we ultimately crossed the finish line in 25th.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman Contends for the Race Win in the Okuma Chevrolet at Richmond International Raceway

“It was a good day for this No. 31 team. We got to lead laps and contend for the race win so that’s all I can really ask for. I’m just proud of how we were able to improve on our Okuma Chevrolet all weekend long. Our car really raced well during the long green flag run and if the race would have stayed green for the final 50 laps, I think we would have had something for them.”

– Ryan Newman

