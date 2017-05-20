Triad CNC to Adorn Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry at Talladega

Triad Racing Technologies Launches New Manufacturing Division

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 1, 2017) — Triad CNC, a new manufacturing division of Triad Racing Technologies, will adorn the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry driven by D.J. Kennington in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7.

Triad CNC is a full service CNC machine shop with capabilities of 3, 4 and 5-axis simultaneous CNC machining that will focus on servicing the current auto racing community and also expand into the aerospace and military industries.

“The NASCAR platform, and the Talladega race specifically, provides a launching pad for Triad CNC,” said Triad general manager Mark Chambers. “Engineering excellence is at the forefront of both the sport and Triad’s commitment to providing outstanding performance, service and reliability to our customers.”

Gaunt Brothers Racing, previously a team in Canada’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series, made their Cup Series debut in February when Kennington qualified for the season-opening Daytona 500.

About Triad CNC: Triad CNC is a full service CNC machine shop with capabilities of 3, 4 and 5-axis simultaneous CNC machining. Triad CNC strives to offer the highest level of quality, service and support to their customers using the latest software to ensure the most efficient and affordable machining process. Along with the combination of highly skilled and experienced technicians, Triad CNC operates a wide variety of state-of-the-art CNC and conventional machine tools to satisfy the unique needs of their customers, providing high levels of quality and service with competitive pricing.

For more information, please visit triadrt.com/manufacturing.

About Gaunt Brothers Racing: Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, operates out of Mooresville, N.C. The Toyota team utilizes championship-winning Triad engines to compete in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman, Jason Bowles and John Gaunt, recording a victory in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track-record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

For more information, please visit gauntbrothersracing.com and follow GBR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.