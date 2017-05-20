The entertainment starts Monday of race week at MIS

Tweet BROOKLYN, MI - JUNE 12: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #78 Furniture Row Toyota, take the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 12, 2016 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images )

Enhanced entertainment options planned for fans at MIS

BROOKLYN, Mich. (May 1, 2017) — Michigan International Speedway is adding to the fan entertainment value in 2017. Guests will want to arrive extra early this season to take advantage of all the options that are available.

MIS has added week-long entertainment to all the campgrounds and to the race weekend with special programing and performances throughout the New Holland Fan Plaza.

“Our vision is to create layers of reason for people to attend race weeks at Michigan International Speedway,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Between camping, the fan plaza, free concerts and the best racing in the world, this summer at MIS is one you can’t miss.”

Fans can check out www.mispeedway.com for all the entertainment options that are planned for the June race weekend at MIS.

In-Campground Entertainment:

– Gathering Places – The track has created a place in each campground for friends and family to gather.

– Lighted Nature Trail – Fans can walk the lighted nature trail that includes music in the MISCamping.com Graves Campground.

– Fitness Program – The track is offering fitness classes to those who don’t want to miss a workout.

– Kids Activities – All the kids can get their face painted, be tricked by a magician or listen to music by a DJ.

– Tournaments – Fans can reign supreme in the bingo, euchre or corn hole tournaments.

– Church service – Every campground will have a non-denominational service on Sunday morning.

– Movie – Grab your popcorn and enjoy the movie on the big screen.

– Dueling pianos – Watch as two dynamic piano players entertain the crowd.

– Roving Music – The music will come to you as the stage drives through the campgrounds.

– Gorillas – A life-size gorilla will be roaming the campground to greet the guests.

– Ice Cream Truck – Cool down with some sweet treats.

– Hypnotist – Be entertained as your friends are hypnotized to impress the audience.

– Pedal Bar – Grab your drink and friends to hop on the pedal bar going through the infield.

– Visit the Community – Partnered with Experience Jackson and Lenawee County to transport guests into town to experience local businesses and entertainment.

– Late Night Party – Be sprayed by paint and foam while listening to the DJ until 3 a.m. in the M-50 Campground.

– Concerts – There will be musical performances all weekend long throughout the campgrounds.

New Holland Fan Plaza Entertainment:

– Gorillas – A life-sized gorilla will be roaming the fan plaza.

– Strolling Street Performers – Variety of acts including stilt walkers, contact jugglers, object manipulation, fire acts, cube spinning and fire eating will be strolling.

– Wood Carver – Checkout what can be created from your basic wood log.

– Monster Energy Bike Show – Mark Burnett’s freestyle motocross show will be stopping fans in their tracks to watch the bike riders perform stunts.

– Go karts – Drive like the pros in a special go-kart course.

– Race to the Stage – Local bands can win a chance to perform on the two stages in the fan plaza.

Fans can attend the Saturday concert in Turn 3 FREE with a Sunday admission ticket, MISCamping.com Infield or MISCamping.com APEX wristband. Multi-platinum and gold certification Candlebox along with Skid Row, best known for “I Remember You” and “18 and Life” will entertain the crowds on June 17. ACM-nominated LOCASH and International Country Stars Thompson Square will perform on August 12. NASCAR’s favorite Tim Dugger will lead off the entertainment in both June and August.

Limited campsites remain in the Infield starting at $200. You can camp all week for one price in our other campgrounds starting at $165.

Tickets for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start at $30. Race fans who purchase early will have the best prices and the best seats.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Fans can also take advantage of any of our special offers. You can get a free round of golf from Treetops, free food or have a special meet and greet with either Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson or Danica Patrick. Call 800-354-1010 or visit www.mispeedway.com to purchase today!

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **