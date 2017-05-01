Auto-Owners Insurance Launches TRUEXPERIENCE Sweepstakes

Grand Prize Winner will Choose from Three VIP Experiences with NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr.

Lansing, Mich., May 1, 2017 – Auto-Owners Insurance has announced the launch of TRUEXPERIENCE, a sweepstakes that will provide race fans with an opportunity to win a

once-in-a-lifetime experience with Furniture Row Racing (FRR) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Martin Truex Jr.

The sweepstakes will begin on May 1, 2017 and run through July 31, 2017. Fans can enter by visiting www.autoownerstruexperience. com or www.facebook.com/ AutoOwnersInsurance, and clicking the sweepstakes tab to complete the online entry form.

“Auto-Owners Insurance has truly put together some incredible grand prize packages for our race fans,” said Truex. “I am looking forward to meeting the grand-prize winner.”

The grand prize winner and a guest will receive their choice of one of the following prize options:

• OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE: Airfare and accommodations for a three-night stay at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge near Branson, Mo. The winner and a guest also will receive

a $2,500 Bass Pro Shops gift package in addition to a shooting experience at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Academy, two guided fishing trips, and more adventures around the caves

and nature trails in the Ozarks. The winners also will be joined by Truex for one of the aforementioned outdoor excursions.

• PHOENIX EXPERIENCE: Private airfare and accommodations for a VIP race experience and spa getaway in Arizona for the NASCAR season’s penultimate event in

Phoenix. The winner and a guest will fly on a private charter plane to Phoenix where they will receive VIP race weekend access passes and have an exclusive lunch with Truex Jr.

• MIAMI EXPERIENCE: Private airfare and accommodations for a VIP race experience in Miami during NASCAR’s championship weekend. The winner and a guest will fly on

a private charter plane to Miami for the ultimate weekend for race fans, including garage passes and tours, a spa package and a helicopter ride to the track on the morning of the

final race of the 2017 NASCAR season.

“Attending one of the final two races in first-class fashion during the playoffs or being a guest at the Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge are amazing prizes,” said Truex. “The toughest part for the grand prize winner will be to select one of the offers from Auto-Owners Insurance. Our No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team is both proud and excited to have a partnership affiliation with Auto-Owners as we both continue to build success on and off the racetrack.”

In addition to the aforementioned grand prizes, Auto-Owners Insurance also has partnered with Toyota Racing and Lionel Racing to give more fans an opportunity to win. Fifty first-place

winners will receive a 1:24 sized Truex No. 78 autographed Toyota Camry diecast car; 150 second-place winners will receive No. 78 fan gear including a hat and t-shirt; 250 third-place

winners will receive a Toyota Racing prize pack including a NASCAR Delphi hat, thermos hydration bottle and a padded bottle opener.

About Auto-Owners Insurance:

Established in 1916, Auto-Owners Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and is the 17th largest property/casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners is represented by more than 6,200 independent agencies in its 26 operating states. The company, which provides auto, home, life and business insurance, is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. Find your agent at auto-owners.com and connect with Auto-Owners Insurance on Facebook and Twitter (@AutoOwnersIns)

